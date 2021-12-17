Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.65

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 1842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $511.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vectrus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.