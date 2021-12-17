VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Update

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIQ. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $398,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 199.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 228.9% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 156,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 109,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

