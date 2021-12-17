Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.25. 1,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 520,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

