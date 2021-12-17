Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $242,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $496,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.21 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.