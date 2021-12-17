Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $428.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

