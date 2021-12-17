Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

VCSH opened at $81.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

