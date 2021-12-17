Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $62,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $81.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

