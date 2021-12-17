Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.6% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $443.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

