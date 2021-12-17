Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 400.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,984 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 84,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 83,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.