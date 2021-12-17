Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.9% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $228,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

