Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $169.86 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

