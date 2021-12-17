Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

VCR traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $323.98. 588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,270. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.91.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

