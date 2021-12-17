Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $51.14

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.14, but opened at $49.45. Valneva shares last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 69 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

