Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

VLOWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $1.92 on Friday. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $983.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

