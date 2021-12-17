UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 15,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,510,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UWMC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

