Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

Shares of NYSE UBA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

