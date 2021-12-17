Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the November 15th total of 681,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UROY opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.42 million and a P/E ratio of -188.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 131.85 and a quick ratio of 109.62. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UROY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

