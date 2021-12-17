Uptrennd (1UP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,186.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $28,826.50 and approximately $1,186.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00082152 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.