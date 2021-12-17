Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:U traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.86. The stock had a trading volume of 184,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average is $129.82. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.