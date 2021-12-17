Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.30. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $42,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $29,689.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,055 shares of company stock worth $290,148. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,655,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,240,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

