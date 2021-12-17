United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $207.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

