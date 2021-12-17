Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,750 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($49.56) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULVR. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($63.43) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.93) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($62.11) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.79) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,231.82 ($55.92).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,982.50 ($52.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £102.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($49.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,924 ($65.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,904.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,061.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

