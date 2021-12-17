UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $118,993.56 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
UniFirst stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $189.84 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.67.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in UniFirst by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UniFirst by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.
About UniFirst
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
