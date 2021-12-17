UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $118,993.56 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UniFirst stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $189.84 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.67.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in UniFirst by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UniFirst by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

