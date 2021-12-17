Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the November 15th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,182.0 days.
Shares of UNPSF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.
Uni-President China Company Profile
