Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.96.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

