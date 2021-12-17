Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,539,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after acquiring an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

