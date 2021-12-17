Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Umicore from €62.00 ($69.66) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Umicore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.