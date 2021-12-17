Ultragate (ULG) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ultragate has a total market cap of $18,016.26 and approximately $70.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00030007 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,769,254 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultragate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

