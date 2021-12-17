Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

NYSE UBER opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

