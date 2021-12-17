U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. U.S. Xpress Enterprises also reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $491.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on USX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USX stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $240.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.73.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.