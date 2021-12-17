Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSN opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,514 shares of company stock worth $5,420,122. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

