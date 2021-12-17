Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.30% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

TWTR stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

