Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,596. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.