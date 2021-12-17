Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 507.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,951. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

