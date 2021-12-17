Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.0% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 307,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

