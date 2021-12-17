Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

BRMK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. 5,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,578. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

