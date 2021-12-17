Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,725. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $784.46 and a 200 day moving average of $677.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,703,103. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.