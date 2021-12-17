Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Shares of OLED traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,664. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

