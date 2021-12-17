Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.5% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 40.1% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $23,331,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $630.11. 12,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $644.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $550.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.66. The company has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 384 shares of company stock worth $198,548. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

