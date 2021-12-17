TrustCo Bank Corp NY to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.