Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.92.

USER stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

