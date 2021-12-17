Truist Securities Boosts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $94.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNC. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Centene stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Centene by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

