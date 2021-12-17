Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,173,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

