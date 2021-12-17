Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

TFC stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

