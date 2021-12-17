TrueFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.23 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $147.51 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00199118 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

