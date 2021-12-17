True Link Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 199,200 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 75,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 160,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898,414. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

