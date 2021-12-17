True Link Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

FTSM stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

