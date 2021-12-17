True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.57 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

