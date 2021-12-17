True Link Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

