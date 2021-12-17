True Link Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,807 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up 1.9% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,053.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 341,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 311,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 129,185 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 113,016 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.831 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.